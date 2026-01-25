Republic Day 2026: Gallantry awards for 70 Armed Forces personnel announced| Check full list
President Droupadi Murmu announced gallantry medals for 70 Armed Forces and security personnel, including six posthumous honours.
On the eve of the 77th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday announced gallantry medals for 70 Armed Forces and security personnel, including six posthumous honours, recognising acts of exceptional bravery and devotion to duty across the Army, Navy, Air Force and personnel under the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The honours include one Ashok Chakra, three Kirti Chakras, 13 Shaurya Chakras, one Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry), 44 Sena Medals (Gallantry), six Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry) and two Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).
Here's the full list of Gallantry awards (military honours):
Ashok Chakra
- Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla (Air Force)
Kirti Chakra
- Major Arshdeep Singh (Army)
- Naib Subedar Doleshwar Subba (Army)
- Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair (Air Force)
Shaurya Chakra
- Lieutenant Colonel Ghatage Aditya Shrikumar
- Major Anshul Baltoo
- Major Shivkant Yadav
- Major Vivek
- Major Leishangthem Deepak Singh
- Captain Yogender Singh Thakur
- Subedar P H Moses
- Lance Dafadar Baldev Chand (Posthumous)
- Rifleman Manglem Sang Vaiphei
- Rifleman Dhurba Jyoti Dutta
- Lieutenant Commander Dilna K
- Lieutenant Commander Roopa A
- Assistant Commandant Vipin Wilson
Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry)
- Lance Havildar Satya Pal Singh
Sena Medal (Gallantry)
- Colonel Amit Dadhwal
- Lieutenant Colonel Mudigere Rajagopal Suhas
- Lieutenant Colonel Pradeep Shoury Arya
- Major Kulbir Singh Mohan
- Major Aneesh Chandran C
- Major Charanjit Singh
- Major Nagavignesh KA
- Major Rohit Kumar
- Major Sivaprasad K
- Major Akshay Anand
- Major C Sai Vivek
- Major Vishwa Prakash Dubey
- Major Rohit Kumar
- Major Ravi Kumar Singh
- Major Tushar Nagraik
- Captain Ajinkya Pandit Kanase
- Captain Jagdeep Narayan
- Captain Prabhat Kumar Singh
- Captain Gursharan Singh
- Subedar Dharamveer (Posthumous)
- Subedar Raj Kumar Manjhi
- Subedar Gopal Singh
- Subedar Kuldeep Chand (Posthumous)
- Subedar Shamas Din
- Naib Subedar Mohmad Iqbal Teeli
- Naib Subedar Pawan Kumar
- Naib Subedar Sariful Mandal
- Naib Risaldar Rana Pratap Singh
- Havildar Jhantu Ali Shaikh (Posthumous)
- Havildar Anand Suman Rana
- Havildar Maksood Deen
- Havildar Puran Singh Kharayat
- Havildar Md Saroj Khan
- Havildar Yang Dorjee Lama
- Lance Dafadar Bharavad Mehulbhai Mepabhai (Posthumous)
- Naik Ranjay Kumar
- Lance Naik Ashok Kumar Bhinchar
- Sepoy Shabir Ahmad
- Sepoy Gyakar Sandip Pandurang (Posthumous)
- Sepoy Kadaohum Bellai
- Rifleman Waikhom Mohan Singh
- Rifleman Thanggoulun Singson
- Paratrooper Bringer HK
- Paratrooper Deepchand Kargwal
Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry)
- Commander Nardeep Singh
- Lieutenant Commander Rishabh Purbia
- Commander Rajeshwar Kumar Sharma
- Lieutenant Commander Prashant Raj
- Commander Harpreet Singh
- Captain Piyush Katiyar
Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry)
- Wing Commander Shobhit Vyas
- Junior Warrant Officer Kirpal Singh Salaria
