Republic Day: 939 police personnel awarded medals; J&K Police bags 115 | Complete list here

A total of 939 police personnel have been awarded medals, including Police Medal for Gallantry, on the occasion of Republic Day 2022. Police personnel from Jammu and Kashmir have been awarded 115 Police Medals for Gallantry, the highest number from any police force this year, followed by CRPF with 30, Chhattisgarh Police with 10, Odisha Police with nine, and Maharashtra Police with seven.

As many as 134 personnel have been awarded for their gallant action in Jammu and Kashmir region, 47 personnel for their gallant action in Left Wing Extremist affected areas and one for gallant action in North-East Region. While 88 police personnel have been awarded President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, 662 have been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Apart from gallantry and service medals for police, 42 personnel of fire services have been awarded Fire Service Medals on the occasion of Republic Day. Out of 42 medals, one has been awarded President’s Fire Service Medal for Gallantry while two have been awarded Fire Service Medal for Gallantry for their respective acts of valour and gallantry.

President’s Medal for Gallantry, President’s Medal for Distinguished Services, Gallantry Medal and Meritorious Services Medals are awarded to the personnel of fire services, civil defence and home guards every year on Republic Day and Independence Day.

Republic Day celebrations started on January 23 with the 125th birth anniversary of iconic freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose.