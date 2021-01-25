IND USA
Pedestrians cross the road at India Gate in New Delhi in this file photo. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
india news

Republic Day: Check traffic advisory for January 26, routes to avoid

The Republic Day parade will start at 9.50am from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the National Stadium and tableaux will start from Vijay Chowk and move towards the Red Fort Ground.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:58 AM IST

The Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory on traffic arrangements and restrictions put in place for the smooth conduct of Republic Day on Tuesday. They have asked people to plan their journeys in advance and avoid the parade and tableaux routes between 4am and 12.30pm on Tuesday. The parade will start at 9.50am from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the National Stadium and tableaux will start from Vijay Chowk and move towards the Red Fort Ground. The wreath laying function at National War Memorial will take place at 9am.

Movement of traffic on certain roads leading to the route of the parade and tableaux will be restricted.


Also read | President Kovind to address nation on Republic Day eve: When, where to watch

No traffic will be allowed on Vijay Chowk from 6pm on Monday till the parade is over, it said, adding that Rajpath is already out of bounds. No cross traffic will be allowed on Rajpath intersections from 11pm on Monday at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the parade is over, the advisory said.

Parade and tableaux routes

The parade will start from Vijay Chowk and pass through Rajpath, Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate, Princess Palace roundabout, Tilak Marg and Radial Road, and then turn right on "C" Hexagon, turn left again and enter the National Stadium from gate number 1, the advisory said.

The tableaux will start from Vijay Chowk and go towards Red Fort via Rajpath, Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate, Princess Palace roundabout, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg, it said.

Closed routes

C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 5am on Tuesday till the tableaux cross Tilak Marg. Traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed on both the carriageways from 4am on Tuesday. The cross traffic will only be allowed depending on the movement of tableaux, the advisory stated.

Alternate routes

The traffic advisory suggested alternate routes which motorists can follow as north-south corridor that includes Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, IP Flyover and Rajghat.

Also read | PM Modi lauds NCC cadets, artistes ahead of Republic Day parade

Commuters can take the route from Madarsa, Lodhi Road T-point via Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road-Dhaula Kaun Vande Matram Marg, Shankar Road and Sheikh Mujbur Rahman road for going to Mandir Marg. There is also the east and the west corridors for motorists who have been suggested to take Ring Road via Bhairon Road at Mathura Road and Lodhi Road.

Commuters who want to go towards AIIMS Chowk can take the Ring Road-Dhaula Kaun via Mandir Marg and to go towards Ring Road-ISBT, motorists can take Chadgi Ram Akhara and Mall road via Azadpur. Commuters going to the New Delhi Railway Station from south Delhi can go through Dhaula Kuan, Vande Matram Marg, Panchkuian Road, Connaught Place outer circle, Chelmsford Road for Paharganj side or Minto Road and Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side.

Also read | Republic Day 2021: History, significance of the day India became a republic

From east Delhi, they can take Boulevard Road via ISBT bridge, Rani Jhansi flyover, Jhandewalan roundabout, DB Gupta Road, Sheela Cinema Road, Paharganj Bridge and reach New Delhi Railway Station, it said. To travel to Old Delhi Railway Station from south Delhi, people can take Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Rajghat, Chowk Yamuna Bazar, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chhatta Rail and Kauria Bridge, it said.

Bus and Metro services

The movement of bus services will be curtailed at Shivaji Stadium, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, Kamla Market roundabout, Delhi Secretariat (IGI Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate and ISBT Kashmiri Gate, the advisory said.

Metro train services will remain available for commuters at all Metro stations during the Republic Day Parade on Tuesday. However, boarding or de-boarding at Central Secretariat from 5am till 12 pm, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg (Race Course) from 8.45am to 12 pm, Patel Chowk and ITO will not be allowed.

