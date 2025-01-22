Republic Day parade: Navy tableau to feature indigenous warships and submarine

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy’s tableau at the upcoming Republic Day parade will feature the three recently commissioned combat platforms --- two warships and a submarine, putting the spotlight on the navy’s fast-paced indigenisation and the country’s growing shipbuilding prowess, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday. Kalvari-class submarine Vaghsheer during sea trials. (Indian Navy)

Surat, a destroyer; Nilgiri, a frigate; and Vaghsheer, a submarine --- all built at the Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) --- were simultaneously commissioned into the navy on January 15.

The tableau, one of the 31 taking part in the parade, will be commanded by Lieutenant Commanders Mamta Sihag and Vipul Singh Gehlot, the officials said.

“January 15, 2025, was a golden day in the history of India as three major naval platforms were commissioned in the presence of PM Narendra Modi. Through this historic achievement, our country has given an impressive expression of today’s emerging maritime context, this new thinking...This historic scene and self-reliant India have been depicted in the navy’s tableau,” Vice Admiral Vineet McCarty, controller personnel services, said at a media briefing.

At the rare simultaneous induction in Mumbai, Modi said it was a significant step towards empowering the Indian Navy of the 21st century, stressing that the country does believe in expansionism but operates with a spirit of development.

The navy’s marching contingent of 144 personnel will be led by Lieutenant Commander Saahil Ahluwalia, with Lieutenant Commanders Indresh Chaudhary and Kajal Bharavi, and Lieutenant Divinder Kumar as platoon commanders.

The navy band will consist of 80 musicians, including six women (Agniveers) for the first time, Ahluwalia said.

The parade will be heralded by 300 artistes playing a variety of Indian martial musical instruments and will include a cultural performance by around 5,000 folk and tribal artistes.

Indonesian president Prabowo Subianto will be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations. A 160-member Indonesian military contingent and a 190-member band contingent from that country will also take part in the parade, which will be witnessed by around 77,000 spectators.

The Republic Day line-up will feature a variety of fighter jets, transport aircraft, attack helicopters, tanks, infantry combat vehicles, missile and rocket systems, a raft of fighting vehicles, soldiers on horseback, and the much-loved Border Security Force camel contingent.

The indigenous Pralay surface-to-surface missile will be showcased at the parade for the first time.