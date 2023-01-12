Home / India News / Republic Day: Series of women-centric events planned

Republic Day: Series of women-centric events planned

Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations this year as India and Egypt mark the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties

President bodyguards practising for the Republic Day parade. (Hindustan Times)
ByAnish Yande

A series of women-centric events themed nari shakti (women’s power) will be held as part of the Republic Day celebrations. This will include an all-women band march of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). A contingent of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel atop camels will also participate in the parade to mark the day.

The CRPF, India’s largest paramilitary force with close to 325000 personnel, is also preparing a tableau-themed “women empowerment”.

A CRPF contingent is rehearsing for the event on New Delhi’s Kartavya Path, and to also showcase India’s cultural richness.

The tickets for the celebrations can be booked on the government’s portal www.aamantran.mod.gov.in after registering via mobile numbers.

