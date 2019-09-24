Republican lawmakers highlight importance of India-US relations after ‘Howdy, Modi’

india

Republican lawmakers from the United States highlighted the importance of the India-US relations following the end of the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event in Houston, Texas which was amongst one of the largest gatherings for an invited foreign leader.

Republican Senator John Cornyn, founder and Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus, called India one of United States’ most important friend and partner. He said both nations share common values of freedom, democracy and free enterprise, and will always look for new opportunities to deepen this relationship. John Cornyn, who is a strong friend of India both inside and outside the US Congress, tweeted, “India is one of our most important friends and partners.”

PM Narendra Modi replied to his tweet by telling Senator Cornyn that India sees a valuable friend in him.

Congressman Pete Olson, Republican Congressman who represents Texas’s 22nd Congressional district, echoed a similar sentiment. “The United States and India share a bond that was made even stronger” by the “Howdy, Modi!” event,” he said on Twitter.

PM Narendra Modi retweeted Olson’s tweet, saying, “It is people like you who play a key role in bringing our nations closer. Thank you for coming to #HowdyModi. Your Indian attire looked lovely!”

A large number of US lawmakers attended the mega “Howdy, Modi!” event in Houston on Sunday and frequently tweeted about it. Senator Kevin Carmer, Senator Ted Cruz, Senator Kevin Brady, Governor Phil Bryant, and Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith also lauded PM’s speech and thanked him for his presence.

According to Legistorm, which tracks the tweets of the US Congress members, #HowdyModi was the sixth top hashtag of the week in the Congress.

