Rescue of Chhattisgarh boy, who fell in borewell, to take some more time. Here's why
india news

Rescue of Chhattisgarh boy, who fell in borewell, to take some more time. Here's why

Rahul Sahu, 11, fell in a borewell in the state's Jangir Champa district, on June 10. CM Bhupesh Baghel said on Monday a rock was hindering the rescue operation.
Latest visuals from the site. (ANI)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 03:38 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Operation to pull out 11-year-old Chhattisgarh boy Rahul Sahu, who fell in a borewell on June 10, continued on Monday, with chief minister Bhupesh Baghel saying that the rescue will take some more time as a rock was proving to be an obstacle in pulling out the child.

“The rescue operation is till on. Pulling out the boy will take some more time as a stone was discovered while drilling the ground. However, the voices of NDRF jawans, resonating around the borewell for the last three days, continue to be Rahul’s hopes. At 5am today, he ate a banana,” Baghel tweeted in Hindi.

Jitendra Shukla, the district magistrate of the Jangir Champa district, where the incident took place, described Rahul as a ‘determined’ boy. “He’s helping us in his rescue. During tunnelling, we hit a rock and this has delayed the rescue,” Shukla said, according to news agency ANI.

A day ago, officials said it would take ‘another 10 to 12 hours’ to bring out the boy.

The incident, meanwhile, took place around 4pm last Friday when Rahul Sahu was playing in the backyard of his house in Malkharoda development block's Pihrid village. The borewell he fell in is unused and has a depth of 80 feet.

More than 500 personnel from various agencies, including those from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Army, have been working to rescue the boy. The chief minister, too, has been in constant touch with the officials, and has spoken to Rahul's family members twice over the phone.

HT News Desk

HT News Desk

