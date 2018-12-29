Rescue operation for Meghalaya trapped miners hit by delays at every step, Odisha team yet to reach

For the 15 miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Meghalaya since December 13, the team of Odisha fire services department which came equipped with sophisticated equipment is the best hope till date.

But due to total lack of coordination and support from the local administration in Meghalaya, the 21-member team which left Bhubaneswar on Friday is yet to reach the site in East Jaintia Hills district where the miners are trapped.

The team equipped with 10 high-powered pumps to flush out water from the mine reached Guwahati on Friday morning around 11:30 am, but due to lack of transport provided by Meghalaya they had to wait till 5:45 pm to start their 220 km journey.

“Initially we were told that we would be travelling by trucks. Then the plan was changed and it was decided that dumpers would be used to shift the equipment to the accident site, said Sukant Sethi, Chief Fire Officer (Odisha), who is leading the team.

“By the time we reached a primary school (located 25 km from the mine) where we were supposed to spend the night it was 2:00 am on Saturday. There was no person from Meghalaya government’s side who helped us with basic needs,” Sethi said.

“There was no food, blankets or beds for the men to take few hours of rest. We are not used to such cold temperatures in Odisha and had to rush for our mission without carrying enough warm clothes and bedding,” he added.

Despite the problems faced by them, the team wants to reach the spot soon to help the trapped miners. But the Meghalaya government was yet to send transport to carry the men and equipment to the site on Saturday morning.

“It’s 8:00 am already on Saturday. We have been told that some vehicles are on the way to the school where we are staying, but they haven’t reached yet. What is more surprising is that there is no Meghalaya government officer who is coordinating with us,” Sethi said.

HT caught up with additional chief secretary, PW Ingty to find out the reason for the delay but he couldn’t throw much light. “The team has just left and they’re on their way now,” he said over phone adding that since he was travelling he didn’t have much information.

When contacted, East Jaiñtia Hills district police chief Silvester Nongtnger said the onus of arranging vehicles etc. lies with the DC and not him. “Please ask the DC or the ADM in charge,” he told HT over phone from Khliehriat the district headquarters.

When asked if an option for a helipad was explored to further shorten the transportation time, Nongtnger said, “We have some feasible locations and I had already given the coordinates to the DC, I don’t know what happened next please ask him,” the SP responded.

HT tried to reach out to the additional district magistrate SS Syiemlieh who is filling in for deputy commissioner FM Dopth who went on medical leave on December 26 but was asked to call back after an hour as he was very busy.

Meanwhile, the SP said nothing positive has emerged today and everything remains at standstill. “We are waiting for the team from Odisha and then only we can proceed on our next course of action after the personnel and pumps etc. reach here,” he added.

It is worth mentioning the apart from the district officials, no senior state government official or minister has visited the site in the past two weeks. On Friday, Peter Ingty, additional chief secretary, in-charge of disaster management also went on leave.

