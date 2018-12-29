Meghalaya miners rescue operation LIVE updates: On day 17, Odisha team yet to reach spot

An assessment team from Kirloskar Pumps (KBL) in Kolkata arrived at the remote site of the accident in Meghalaya on Thursday evening at the behest of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, whose party is in the opposition in the state.15 miners are trapped in the flooded rat-hole Ksan coal mines in East Jaintia Hills district since December 13.

The Meghalaya government has said it will not call off the rescue operation to evacuate the 15 miners trapped inside a coal pit for the last 15 days in the remote Ksan mining area in East Jaintia Hills district.

A team of Odisha fire services department had left yesterday (Friday) to step up rescue efforts, however, they are yet to reach the spot.

Follow live updates here:

9:35 am IST Delays at every step The Odisha fire services team equipped with 10 high-powered pumps to flush out water from the mine reached Guwahati on Friday morning around 11:30 am, but due to lack of transport provided by Meghalaya they had to wait till 5:45 pm to start their 220 km journey. Read: Rescue operation for Meghalaya trapped miners hit by delays at every step





8:55 am IST Odisha team 25 km away from spot The team equipped with 10 high-powered camps to flush out water from the mine reached Guwahati on Friday morning around 11:30 am, but due to lack of transport provided by Meghalaya they had to wait till 5:45 pm to start their 220 km journey to the start. “By the time we reached a primary school (located 25 km from the mine) where we were supposed to spend the night, it was 2:00 am on Saturday. There was no one from Meghalaya government’s side to helped us,” said Sukant Sethi, chief fire officer (Odisha), leader of the team.





8:50 am IST Naval divers on way too Indian Navy is deploying a 15-member diving team from Visakhapatnam to assist in the rescue operations for the trapped miners in Meghalaya. The team is carrying specialised diving equipment including a re-compression chamber and remotely operated vehicles capable of searching underwater. The team is expected to arrive on the site on Saturday. An initial assessment to determine an effective response was undertaken by the navy Friday.





8:40 am IST 20 powerful pumps to reach trapped miners soon Director general of fire service and commandant general, home guards and director civil defence BK Sharma said the team led by chief fire officer Sukanta Sethi left from Odisha on Friday morning in a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force with 20 high-power pumps.





8:35 am IST Odisha team yet to reach spot For the 15 miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Meghalaya since December 13, the team of Odisha fire services department which came equipped with sophisticated equipment is the best hope till date.



