Research on ‘mangal’ in life instead of searching for life on Mars: Union minister Sarangi

“I would like to ask scientists to do research to ascertain whether there is ‘mangal’ (well-being) in life instead of searching for life on ‘Mangal’ (Mars),” Union minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi said.

india Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:53 IST
Press Trust of India
Jaipur
MoS for Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises and Animal Husbandry Pratap Chandra Sarangi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament.(File photo: PTI)
         

Playing with words, Union minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Monday pushed for ‘mangal’, as in happiness, rather than ‘Mangal’, the planet.

Addressing a session during the ongoing global peace summit organised by spiritual organisation Brahma Kumari at Abu road in Rajasthan’s Sirohi, the Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry said that in Europe there is competition between science and spiritually, while in India the two things are complementary to each other. Asserting that knowing one’s own self is spirituality, he said, “We are striving towards knowing the world, but we are not knowing ourselves.” “I would like to ask scientists to do research to ascertain whether there is ‘mangal’ (well-being) in life instead of searching for life on ‘Mangal’ (Mars),” Sarangi said.

Social activist Rani Bang said spirituality gives strength to face crises and challenges in life.

Cases of rape and violence are increasing in the educated society not in tribal villages, and there is a need for serious brainstorming on this, she said.

Activist Aruna Roy and Madhya Pradesh’s Public Health Engineering Department Minister Sukhdeo Pance highlighted the work and role of the Brahma Kumaris in peace and harmony.

The global summit-cum-expo on ‘Spirituality for unity, peace and prosperity’ was inaugurated by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday at the organisation’s headquarters in Sirohi district’s Abu Road .

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 14:53 IST

