Residents having domicile of Haryana to get family ID card

The14-digit Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) also called as Family Identity Card (ID), officially rolled out by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh on Thursday, will include in the initial phase only those residents who belong to Haryana.

According to a senior official in the economic and statistical department under the planning division, the decision on providing PPP ID to families from Haryana living in different states and those from other states living in Haryana is not yet decided.

“A decision has to be taken on this issue. Our focus is to collect the data of all those resident families who have the domicile of Haryana,” said official privy to the project, requesting anonymity.

Khattar while launching the portal, www.meraparivar.haryana.gov.in, said that a system will be put in place to include families migrating from Haryana to other cities and vice versa.

“Ration cards have always been the source of information to access the details of family members in a particular household. Since it is not updated every year, the government faces trouble in planning a policy or a scheme. Through this PPP ID, we will have an authentic database to provide citizen-centric services to the people of Haryana,” he said.

The work on creating a database for residents started three years ago with the collection of the existing data of Public Distribution System or those available with the urban local body, health department and Anganwadi centres. Khattar said, “In the process of verification of details already seeded to the system, we will be able to rectify the mismatch of data among different departments.”

According to him, to maintain the privacy of the portal only the appointed official of the department will be able to access the data. Once the database is ready, a certain department will be able to access only specific information about their area of work. He also said operators who will feed the details will get an incentive of ₹5 on every form submitted for verification.

On Thursday at the Mini Secretariat, Mohammed Imran Raza, additional deputy secretary, held a meeting with all the officials on submitting their details for PPP ID. According to the state government directives, the ID will be created for all the state government employees, including contractual employees and those in boards, corporations or universities. They will have to feed their family details online by July 27.

The PPP ID was announced by the chief minister on January 2 this year. Based on the Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) of 2011, a database of about 46 lakh families has already been prepared. According to the government data, the population of over 2.5 crore, which is approximately 54 lakh households, will be covered through this exercise.

Those not yet registered and also those who seek to modify the relevant data or provide additional data like birth, death or marriage details can do so at designated centres. As per the plan, more than 500 PPP registration centres will be set up for scanning and uploading of documents submitted by the citizens.

