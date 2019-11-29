e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 29, 2019

‘Resolving issues’: As website and app crashes, Instagram responds after users report outage

While Facebook users reported “service unavailable”, while loading Facebook home page, Instagram users reported loading problems, while using the mobile app.

india Updated: Nov 29, 2019 07:13 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
“We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” tweeted Instagram.
“We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” tweeted Instagram.(REUTERS)
         

Users from different parts of the world on Thursday took to Twitter to report problems using Facebook and Instagram.

While Facebook users reported “service unavailable”, while loading Facebook home page, Instagram users reported loading problems, while using the mobile app.

Twitterati used hashtags such as #FacebookDown and #InstagramDown to report the problems.

One user wrote, “wait... I know Instagram isn’t trying to make me socialize with family- #instagramdown.”

Another post read, “People rushing to twitter to see if they are not the only ones whose Instagram and Facebook are down #facebookdown.a

“Instagram and Facebook are down. Twitter: hello guys, welcome to twitter :)) #facebookdown #instagramdown”, added another.

A user remarked, “IG people running to twitter checking if #instagramdown.”

Responding to the outage, Instagram said it was working to resolve issues faced by users.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” tweeted Instagram.

tags
top news
Maharashtra gets new govt; all eyes now on trust vote, portfolios for ministers
Maharashtra gets new govt; all eyes now on trust vote, portfolios for ministers
Government okays over Rs 22,000-crore military project deal
Government okays over Rs 22,000-crore military project deal
Ex-NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela accused of graft, FIR filed
Ex-NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela accused of graft, FIR filed
Devendra Fadnavis starts vacating CM residence, hunts for new home
Devendra Fadnavis starts vacating CM residence, hunts for new home
The BJP must expel Pragya Thakur | HT Editorial
The BJP must expel Pragya Thakur | HT Editorial
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
Abandoned by aunt, 11-year-old girl held captive, raped in Chandigarh
Abandoned by aunt, 11-year-old girl held captive, raped in Chandigarh
Uddhav Thackeray era begins in Maharashtra: The challenges ahead
Uddhav Thackeray era begins in Maharashtra: The challenges ahead
trending topics
Maharashtra govt formation LIVEHTLS 2019Uddhav ThackerayXiaomi Mi TV 4XIDBI Recruitment 2019Kartik AaryanPragya ThakurSonia GandhiP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News