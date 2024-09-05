‘Respect for women should not be limited to words’: President Murmu at National Teachers Awards

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday emphasised that respect for women should not be limited to just “words” but should also be put into “practice”. She said that it is the responsibility of teachers and parents to educate children in a way that ensures they always uphold the dignity of women. President Droupadi Murmu, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Ministers of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary and Sukanta Majumdar felicitate a teacher during the National Teachers Awards. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Addressing the National Teachers Awards on Thursday, the President said, “The status of women in any society is an important criterion for its development. It is the responsibility of teachers and parents to educate children in such a way that they always behave in accordance with the dignity of women. The respect of women should not be only in words but also in practice.”

It is the duty of teachers to prepare citizens to make sure that they are not only educated, but sensitive, honest and enterprising, she added.

"Moving ahead in life is success but the meaning of life lies in working for the welfare of others. We should have compassion. Our conduct should be ethical. A successful life lies in the meaningful life. Teaching these values to the students is the duty of teachers," the President said.

Insisting that teachers play the most important role in the sucess of the education system, President Murmu said, “Teaching is not just a job. It is a sacred mission of human development. If a child is not able to perform well, then the education system and teachers have a bigger responsibility.”

"However, excellent academic performance is only one dimension of excellence. A child may be a very good sportsperson; some child might have leadership skills; another child enthusiastically participates in social welfare activities. The teacher has to identify the natural talent of each child and bring it out," she added.

President Droupadi Murmu conferred teachers across the country with the National Award in different fields, stressing the importance of teachers for the development of the nation and its workforce.

She also told teachers that the generation of their students will create a developed India. She advised teachers and students to have a global mindset and world-class skills. She stated that great teachers build a great nation.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)