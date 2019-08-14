Restrictions lifted in Jammu, to continue in Kashmir: Police

india

The restrictions imposed in the Kashmir valley will continue for some time while those in Jammu have been completely removed, a top police officer said on Wednesday.

“Restrictions imposed in Jammu have been completely removed. They will continue in some places of Kashmir for sometime,” PTI quoted Munir Khan, additional director general of police, as saying.

The top police officer said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is totally under control and there have been no major injuries to anyone. “There have been only a few pellet injuries that have been treated,” Khan said.

The administration had on Tuesday said that the restrictions which were imposed after the central government revoked the special status for Jammu and Kashmir would be lifted in a phased manner.

The matter had reached the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Congress activist Tehseen Poonawala filed a plea challenging the Centre’s decision to impose restrictions.

The court refused to interfere in administrative restrictions imposed and said it was too early for it to intervene. The top court added that it was against playing the role of a day-to-day administrator.

Last Monday, mobile, landline connectivity and internet services were blocked and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedures imposed. This was done hours before the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and split it into two union territories — J&K and Ladakh.

Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal had Tuesday said that “reasonable restrictions may be necessary” to stop mischief mongers from carrying out any untoward incident.

Tuesday, a day after Eid al-Adha, saw restrictions being eased in many parts of the Valley with people visiting relatives to exchange Eid greetings.

