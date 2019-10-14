e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 14, 2019

Retail inflation quickens to 3.99% in September

Annual retail inflation in September was much-higher compared with 3.21% in the previous month, and analysts’ forecasts.

india Updated: Oct 14, 2019 18:43 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Workers unload sacks of potatoes from trucks at the Vashi Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) wholesale market in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Oct. 3 2019.
Workers unload sacks of potatoes from trucks at the Vashi Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) wholesale market in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Oct. 3 2019. (Bloomberg)
         

Retail inflation spiked to 3.99 per cent in September mainly due to higher prices of food items, government data showed on Monday.

The consumer price index (CPI) based inflation was registered at 3.28 per cent in August. On year-on-year basis, the inflation was 3.70 per cent in the September 2018.

The price rise in the food basket was recorded at 5.11 per cent in September, as against 2.99 per cent in the preceding month, data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed.

The inflation print for vegetables shot up to 15.40 per cent during the month.

However, the headline inflation still remained within the comfort zone of the Reserve Bank, which mainly factors in CPI while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 17:54 IST

tags
top news
P Chidambaram produced in Delhi court, challenges ED’s arrest plan
P Chidambaram produced in Delhi court, challenges ED’s arrest plan
Indian-origin Abhijit Banerjee, wife Esther Duflo win Economics Nobel
Indian-origin Abhijit Banerjee, wife Esther Duflo win Economics Nobel
All the President’s men: Meet Ganguly’s team set to run Indian cricket
All the President’s men: Meet Ganguly’s team set to run Indian cricket
‘Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on path of vikas, vishwas’: PM Modi in Haryana
‘Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on path of vikas, vishwas’: PM Modi in Haryana
PMC bank’s Joy Thomas is also Junaid Khan, owner of 10 Pune properties: Cop
PMC bank’s Joy Thomas is also Junaid Khan, owner of 10 Pune properties: Cop
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
Watch: King of Netherlands gets ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Watch: King of Netherlands gets ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan
trending topics
Abhijit BanerjeeSourav GangulyP ChidambaramAmazon Great Indian FestivalXiaomi Redmi K20Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka WaarKaran JoharGoogle DoodleZakir NaikiPhone SE 2Ranveer SinghPM Modi in Haryana
don't miss
latest news
India News