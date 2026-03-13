The Karnataka government has ordered an inquiry by a retired judge into allegations that some employees in the Transport Department used fraudulent diploma certificates to obtain promotions. Retired judge to probe fake diplomas linked to promotions in Karnataka Transport Dept

Responding to questions from JD(S) member TA Sharavana in the Legislative Council, transport minister Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday said preliminary findings suggested irregularities and that the investigation would also examine the possible involvement of the department of technical education.

“On the face of it, irregularities appear to have taken place. It does not involve only the transport department. The technical education department also appears to be involved. Retired judge Narayana has already been appointed to conduct an inquiry and a gazette notification has been issued,” Reddy said.

Sharavana urged the government to take action against those who had allegedly submitted forged certificates, citing provisions under the Karnataka Civil Services Rules (KCSR). He also questioned how some candidates appeared to have taken examinations in multiple cities within a short time.

“Those who wrote examinations in places such as Mysuru and Belagavi are said to have appeared in Bengaluru within a short span. How was this possible, and how were certificates issued?” he asked.

Reddy said a diploma qualification is required for clerical staff seeking promotion to Group C Motor Vehicle Inspector posts. To facilitate employees pursuing higher studies, the department issued an order on October 12, 2022, allowing up to 10% of staff to enrol in further education programmes.

Under that provision, 17 employees were permitted to pursue diploma courses during the 2022–23 academic year, 24 during 2023–24, and 15 during 2024–25, the minister said.

Of those who obtained diplomas, two were not employees of the transport department, while another two had taken regular leave to pursue their studies. Questions were raised about the certificates submitted by the remaining employees, he added.

Reddy said the Transport Commissioner had written to the Director of Technical Education seeking clarification about the suspected certificates. As the response was not satisfactory, notices were issued to the employees on March 3, 2026, asking them to explain.

The inquiry led by the retired judge will examine the allegations and recommend action against those found responsible, the minister said.