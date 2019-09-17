Watch: Retracing the historic Dandi March on Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary

india

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 10:33 IST

As the 150th birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, famously known as Mahatma Gandhi and the Father of the Nation, approaches, Hindustan Times retraces his steps on the historic Dandi March. Gandhi undertook the arduous journey to mobilise support against a draconian salt tax imposed by the British. Hindustan Times’ Paramita Ghosh explores the monuments erected to commemorate the march, and tries to discover how relevant the Mahatma’s legacy remains in India today. Watch the full video for more.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 10:29 IST