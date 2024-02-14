Retrieve multiple ID cards issued to voters: Meghalaya poll body

The Meghalaya election department has issued an advisory directing all block level officers to retrieve multiple voter ID cards, responding to a HT report on the random distribution of multiple cards to the same voter and some voters with multiple cards with different ID numbers. HT Image

“All Booth Level Officers are hereby directed to immediately ascertain as to the number of duplicate EPICs (electoral photo identity cards) received by the applicants within your respective Polling Stations. If any applicant found to have received more than 1 (one) EPIC in his/her name, the same is to be retrieved immediately and Form-7 is to be duly filled and signed by the applicant for necessary deletion,” said a notification issued on Monday by the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner (Election).

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“Action taken report is to be submitted by all Booth Level Officers as per the Formats I & II annexed within 2 (two) days from the date of issue of this order,” said the notification dated February 12.

HT on February 11 reported that several voters have been receiving multiple EPICs as part of the electoral process gthat started on National Voters Day on January 25.

While some have received two cards, there are known instances where either a fresh voter or an enrolled one making a correction or alteration has received his or her voter ID card thrice or even four times. Some of these cards issued to the same voter have different electoral numbers.