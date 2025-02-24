Reunion on cards? Uddhav, Raj Thackeray's third meet in 3 months sparks buzz

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray reportedly met his cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at a wedding in Mumbai on Sunday, sparking speculation about a possible reconciliation ahead of Maharashtra’s civic polls. Widely shared images of Raj and Uddhav Thackeray laughing together have fuelled speculation about a possible reconciliation ahead of the civic polls.(X/@SumitBaneMNS)

This marks their third public meeting in two months, further fueling talk of a political thaw between them.

The politically estranged cousins were seen together on Sunday evening at Mahendra Kalyankar’s son's wedding in Mumbai's Andheri, according to news agency PTI.

A few widely shared images of them sharing a warm laugh have added to speculation about a possible rapprochement ahead of the civic polls.

However, HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the pictures.

Raj Thackeray met former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and his wife, Rashmi Thackeray, at the event amid speculation of tensions within both the ruling Mahayuti and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliances.

Political observers cited by PTI said that MNS and Sena (UBT) might seek to reconcile their differences ahead of the upcoming civic polls, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. However, the poll schedule is yet to be announced.

Raj and Uddhav Thackeray were once together in Shiv Sena until Raj quit in 2005 and launched MNS in 2006. In last year’s Maharashtra assembly elections, Sena (UBT) secured 20 seats, while MNS failed to win any.

Recent public appearances together

The Andheri meeting was not the first time the Thackeray cousins were seen together. It marked their third public appearance in three months, adding to speculation about a possible reconciliation.

December 15, 2024: Raj Thackeray attended the wedding reception of Shounak Patankar, Rashmi Thackeray’s nephew, at Taj Land’s End in Bandra West. Though Raj and Uddhav arrived at different times and did not meet, Raj reportedly interacted with Rashmi Thackeray and her mother. Rashmi’s brother, Shridhar Patankar, stated that Raj attended the event out of family ties and affection.

December 22, 2024: A week later, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray came face to face and exchanged words at the wedding of Raj Thackeray’s nephew, Yash Deshpande, in Dadar.

(With PTI inputs)