'No requirement': Centre after news agency Reuters' X account witheld in India

The Centre has responded to social media platform X blocking the account of news agency Reuters in India, saying that it is a mistake on the part of the Elon Musk-owned company. The government had legally demanded the withholding of the Reuters X account and several others during Operation Sindoor in May(X)

“There is no requirement from the Government of India to withhold Reuters handle. We are continuously working with X to resolve the problem,” a government spokesperson said.

The government has asked X to explain the ban and has asked the company to reverse it

Sources quoted in a PTI news agency report said the government had legally demanded the withholding of the Reuters X account and several others during Operation Sindoor in May. While many were withheld, Reuters remained accessible.

The social media giant seems to have acted on that request and blocked Reuters' X handle in India. Since the issue isn't relevant now, the government has asked X to explain the blocking and lift the embargo.

"An order was issued on May 7 (during Operation Sindoor) but it was not enforced. X seems to have enforced that order now which is a mistake on their part. Government has reached out to X for resolving it at the earliest," PTI quoted an official source as saying.

Are all Reuters handles withheld in India?

Reuters's official X handle, along with Reuters World, remains inaccessible in India, while all the affiliated handles on the social media platform, such as Reuters Tech News, Reuters Fact Check, Reuters Asia, and Reuters China, can be accessed.

X users attempting to access the main account can see a message that reads: "Account withheld. @ Reuters has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand."

The social media company has an explainer about such messages on its help center page titled "About country withheld content". The message means X was compelled to withhold the entire account specified or posts in response to a valid legal demand, such as a court order or local laws.