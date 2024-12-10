Revanth: December 9 to be celebrated as Mother Telangana Day

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday declared December 9 as the Telangana Thalli Dinotsavam (Mother Telangana Day) and said that it marked the cultural and emotional significance of the state. Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy unveils the 'Telangana Thalli' (Mother Telangana) statue on the State Secretariat premises, in Hyderabad, on Monday (PTI)

Making a statement in the state assembly on the first day of the winter session, Revanth said “Telangana Thalli,” represents the essence of every mother and stands as a unifying symbol of Telangana’s identity and culture.

“It was unfortunate that Telangana did not have an official Telangana song and statue in last 10 years. Soon after we came to power, our government adopted the “Jaya Jayahe Telangana” song written by popular lyricist Andesri as the state song,” he said.

Similarly, there was no official recognition for the Telangana Thalli statue, which was designed during the previous government. “Today, we are conferring official status and are installing the statue on the premises of the state secretariat,” he said.

He said while deciding on the image of Telangana Thalli, two issues came up for discussion. “Should she look like a goddess or a mother? Should she be adorned with diamonds, precious stones and a crown, or should she resemble a mother figure in our homes? The consensus was to portray her as a representation of every mother, embodying the spirit of our culture,” he said.

He said unlike goddesses, mothers do not wear crowns. “The Telangana Thalli statue being unveiled by the government represents the strength and resilience of every mother, not a deity. Even our village goddess Pochamma does not wear a crown, which underscores the symbolic distinction,” he said.

Referring to the opposition from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders to the redesigning of Telangana Thalli statue, the chief minister said it was wrong to think that the idea of one person and one party should be the idea of Telangana society. “Unlike the rulers in the medieval era, the government should function in accordance with people’s aspirations,” he said.

He called upon the public to counter the opposition’s criticism of the statue and its cultural relevance. “The opposition’s allegations need to be addressed strongly. Telangana Thalli is a testament to the unity and cultural identity that has guided the state’s aspirations,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of December 9, Revanth noted that it marked a pivotal moment in Telangana’s history. “On this day in 2009, Sonia Gandhi fulfilled the long-cherished dream of the Telangana people by announcing the formation of the state. It was a moment of collective pride as people rose together during the movement for statehood,” he said.

He said there was a strong and inseparable bond between Sonia Gandhi and Telangana. “She respected six-decades-old Telangana struggle and fulfilled the aspirations of four crore people by giving statehood for Telangana,” he said.