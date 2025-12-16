‘Revenge for Moosewala’: Insta post under Punjab Police lens after kabaddi player Rana Balachauria's murder in Mohali

A social media post claiming responsibility for the killing of kabaddi player Rana Balachauria in Mohali on Monday, and terming it “revenge” for singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder, has gone viral. Police sources told HT this post is part of the investigation. Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified persons in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022.(PTI File Photo)

The Instagram reel, posted purportedly by a smaller gang reportedly linked further with the Bambiha gang, said in Punjabi that the attack was to “avenge” the 2022 murder of Moosewala, claiming that Rana Balachauria was linked to Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria's gangs. It also warned players not to play for kabaddi teams that it said were “sponsored” by Jaggu.

The post named several individuals and alleged the victim had ties to rival gangs. Police officials confirmed they have taken note of this, and are actively working to verify the post's claims linking the murder to Moosewala's killing.

Moosewala was murdered allegedly by Bishnoi's gang members — Lawrence has been in jail for years — when he was driving near his village Moosa in Mansa district of Punjab on May 29, 2022. Roaringly popular during his short carreer, Moosewala emerged as an even bigger icon after death, and his unreleased songs draw millions of views when put out by his father, Balkaur Singh, and production companies.

Rana Balachauria's murder

Rana Balachauria, a player and sports event promoter, was at a local kabaddi tournament in Mohali’s Sohana area on Monday evening when unidentified assailants opened fire, killing him. Rana's real name Kanwar Digvijay Singh.

The attack, which took place around 5.30 pm in Sector 82, occurred as hundreds of spectators and players were gathered for the match, causing immediate panic and a scramble for cover.

Videos of the chilling moments have been shared by multiple handles, including BJP and Congress leaders who questioned the AAP government over the incident.

At the time of the incident, teams were preparing to enter the field while players were engaged in warm-up.

Eyewitnesses reported that a group of men arrived near the venue in a Mahindra Bolero vehicle.

According to Mohali SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans, the attackers approached Rana under the pretext of taking selfies before opening fire.

Initially, many spectators mistook the sound for firecrackers, but confusion quickly escalated into fear upon seeing Rana collapse after sustaining injuries to the head and face.

The sound of the firing was also captured on the livestream of the match, which was being broadcast at the time.

DSP HS Bal, who was present as the chief guest, and other police officials rushed the injured player to Fortis Hospital, Mohali. Later in the evening, the hospital issued a statement confirming that Digvijay Singh was brought dead.

This violent crime in Sohana or Sector 82, close to the Airport Road that houses among the more upscale housing projects and markets in the Chandigarh-Mohali-Panchkula tricity, is the latest in a spate of serious crime incidents in the region.

On December 1, a gangster linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi group was killed in a planned attack in Chandigarh’s Sector 26, where 11 bullets were fired. In November, over 30 rounds were fired outside a retired government officer’s residence in Mohali’s Phase 7, with a threat later linked to the Kala Rana gang.