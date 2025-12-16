In Mohali kabaddi player murder, video surfaces of moments gunshots were fired

A chilling video has emerged of the moment unidentified gunmen opened fire during a kabaddi tournament in Mohali, critically injuring Rana Balachauria, a kabaddi player who succumbed to the injuries. Rana Balachauria was shot in the head and face before the Kabaddi match.(Instagram/@ranabalachaur777)

The incident took place in Sector 82 where the 30-year-old player, whose real name is Kanwar Digvijay Singh, had organised a kabaddi event in which he was to play too, HT reported.

The video shared by Congress leader and hockey legend Pargat Singh on the social media platform X shows the moment when gunshots were heard while the match was going on. Spectators can be seen scrambling in fear in the clip, which HT could not independently verify.

The same clip was shared by official handles of parties and leaders.

In his post with the 49-second clip, Pargat Singh wrote, “Punjab’s law and order has hit a new low.” He also said that the gunshots heard at a public event were a sign of the state losing control.

Digvijay Singh alias Rana Balachauria was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Mohali at 6:05 pm and was declared brought dead. He sustained injuries to his head and face.

Eyewitnesses told the police that a group of men arrived at the venue in a Mahindra Bolero vehicle and opened fire on the teams playing in the field at the time; and fled.

Meanwhile, the BJP's Chandigarh unit also shared the same clip on their X handle, claiming a complete collapse of law and order.

BJP cites Sandeep Nangal Ambian's murder

They said that a clear pattern is visible with the murder of kabaddi players earlier as well. The BJP cited the attacks on Sandeep Nangal Ambian and Tejpal Singh, stating that sportspersons are becoming soft targets.

“Under Bhagwant Mann’s incompetent leadership and Arvind Kejriwal’s remote-control governance from Delhi, Punjab’s law & order has completely collapsed,” the post read, repeating an accusation at AAP's chief Arvind Kejriwal and the Delhi-based leadership.

Police teams have launched a search operation to trace the assailants, and a case has been registered.