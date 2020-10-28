e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rhea Chakraborty’s accusations against Sushant’s sisters ‘speculative’, says CBI

Rhea Chakraborty’s accusations against Sushant’s sisters ‘speculative’, says CBI

Chakraborty, Rajput’s girlfriend, has alleged that a fabricated prescription was used to help him procure medicines banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act only a few days before his suicide in June 2020.

india Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 18:32 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Mumbai
Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty (C) leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after being questioned in relation with the investigation of the suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in Mumbai.
Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty (C) leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after being questioned in relation with the investigation of the suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in Mumbai. (AFP)
         

The CBI on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that Rhea Chakraborty’s accusation that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters obtained a fake medical prescription for him was “mostly speculative”.

Such speculation cannot be the basis of an FIR, the Central agency said in response to Rajput’s sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh’s petition seeking to quash the case lodged against them by Mumbai Police.

Chakraborty, Rajput’s girlfriend, has alleged that a fabricated prescription was used to help him procure medicines banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act only a few days before his suicide in June 2020.

“The allegations in the present FIR are mostly presumptive and speculative in nature,” the CBI said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation also pointed out that it is probing the complaint filed by Rajput’s father K K Singh against Chakraborty and her family members for allegedly abetting the 34-year-old actor’s suicide.

Rajput’s sisters filed the petition through advocate Madhav Thorat on October 6 seeking that the FIR filed against them by Bandra Police here be quashed.

TheCBI said the police should have conducted preliminary enquiry before registering the First Information Report.

“It is settled law that two FIRs cannot be registered on the same cause of action....the CBI is already investigating the causes relating to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and all aspects surrounding the same.

“In view of this, it was expected from the Mumbai police to forward the complaint received from Rhea Chakraborty to the CBI instead of registering FIR itself,” the CBI said.

“Therefore, registration of FIR on the same facts and cause of action is both unwarranted and not allowed under law.

Thus, this FIR is vitiated and bad in law,” the agency said.

If Rhea Chakraborty was aware of the mobile phone chat between Rajput and his sister Priyanka in June 2020 during which Priyanka allegedly sent him a medical prescription, then Rhea should not have kept silent till September, the CBI said.

It was conducting probe without being hindered by any external factors in an impartial manner, it said.

The police’s FIR names Rajput’s two sisters and a doctor of the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi, Tarun Kumar, who allegedly signed the medical prescription.

The HC will hear the petition on November 4.

tags
top news
52.24% voter turnout recorded till 5pm in Bihar: Election Commission
52.24% voter turnout recorded till 5pm in Bihar: Election Commission
DU VC suspended, education ministry says ‘failed to discharge duties’
DU VC suspended, education ministry says ‘failed to discharge duties’
MI vs RCB Live: Mystery around Rohit’s injury as Mi face Kohli’s RCB
MI vs RCB Live: Mystery around Rohit’s injury as Mi face Kohli’s RCB
LAC standoff bilateral issue, Indo-Pacific a ‘cold war strategy’: China
LAC standoff bilateral issue, Indo-Pacific a ‘cold war strategy’: China
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
LIVE: You gave 15 years to Nitish, 6 years to PM Modi, still Bihar is poorest state, says Rahul
LIVE: You gave 15 years to Nitish, 6 years to PM Modi, still Bihar is poorest state, says Rahul
HT Explains: As Bihar votes, here are all the key details you need to know
HT Explains: As Bihar votes, here are all the key details you need to know
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In