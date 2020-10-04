e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rhea should be released without further harassment: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Rhea should be released without further harassment: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Chowdhury , who had said in the past that Chakraborty was being “falsely implicated” following her arrest in connection with a drug probe linked to Rajput’s death, claimed on Twitter that she was a victim of a “political conspiracy”.

india Updated: Oct 04, 2020 20:08 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury(ANI (file photo))
         

A day after a panel of doctors at AIIMS in Delhi ruled out murder as the cause of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Chowdhury , on Sunday demanded that the actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty be released forthwith without further harassment.

Chowdhury , who had said in the past that Chakraborty was being “falsely implicated” following her arrest in connection with a drug probe linked to Rajput’s death, claimed on Twitter that she was a victim of a “political conspiracy”.

“Now the BJP propaganda machinery may accuse the forensic team of AIIMS who has nullified the allegation that Rhea Chakroborty conspired to kill Sushsnt Singh Rajput, the state Congress chief tweeted.

“We are all pained by the expiry of Sushant ji but he cannot be honoured by falsely implicating a lady as an accused, I have earlier said that Rhea Chakroborty was an innocent lady, she should be released without further harassment to her, she has been the victim of Political conspiracy (sic),” he added.

In its conclusive medico-legal opinion to the CBI, a six-member team of forensic doctors has dismissed theories of “poisoning and strangling” in Rajput’s death.

Chakraborty was arrested on September 8 by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

tags
top news
Donald Trump’s condition had been worse than revealed, confirms White House
Donald Trump’s condition had been worse than revealed, confirms White House
Bihar Assembly election 2020 latest updates: BJP CEC meeting underway
Bihar Assembly election 2020 latest updates: BJP CEC meeting underway
Will ask for fresh forensic team, says SSR’s family lawyer
Will ask for fresh forensic team, says SSR’s family lawyer
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Chawla gets Mayank , relief for CSK
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Chawla gets Mayank , relief for CSK
Bhim Army chief wants ‘Y’ security cover for Hathras gang-rape victim’s family
Bhim Army chief wants ‘Y’ security cover for Hathras gang-rape victim’s family
‘Modi govt bent on snatching land, bread from farmers’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Modi govt bent on snatching land, bread from farmers’: Rahul Gandhi
Shooter Shreyasi Singh joins BJP ahead of Bihar Assembly election
Shooter Shreyasi Singh joins BJP ahead of Bihar Assembly election
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesMI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In