Home / India News / Right-wing group attacks prayer Hall in Udupi distt, no arrest yet: police
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. (PTI)
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. (PTI)
india news

Right-wing group attacks prayer Hall in Udupi distt, no arrest yet: police

The chief minister has told the officials to initiate the process of selecting socially and economically backward beneficiaries in the city and rural areas across the state for 400k homes under the housing scheme.
READ FULL STORY
By Press Trust Of India, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 12:30 AM IST

A group of right-wing activists barged into a Christian prayer hall in Karkala in Udupi district on Friday and allegedly attacked devotees while a prayer meeting was underway, police said.

The officials of the prayer hall, in their complaint, have accused the members of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) for the attack. In a counter-complaint, HJV alleged that the prayer hall was promoting religious conversions.

The situation was brought under control only after police arrived. N Vishnuvardhan, Superintendent of Police, Udupi district said that the police are in the process of verifying complaints filed by both parties and FIRs with appropriate sections will be filed soon. The SP said that no one was injured in the attack. No arrests have been made so far. Talking to media, HJV leaders Prakash Kukkehalli alleged that the centre was responsible for religious conversions. He said they have been complaining about the illegal conversions in the state. “As we had reliable information, we attacked the place,” he said, adding that police have to investigate the matter further.

He also argued that while the Ganesh puja festival was cut short in the city, how could such prayer meetings be held. “Covid rules do not apply to those who convert people. How was permission given for such a prayer meeting?” he asked. The SP said that that prayer hall didn’t have any permission to hold any meeting and based on the complaint of HJV, an FIR will be lodged. “The officials of the prayer hall have alleged that they were attacked. We will file an FIR,” said the SP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.