Rijiju slams Opposition over Parliament disruptions, says ‘won’t stop Session agendas’

Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday slammed the Opposition for causing repeated disruptions in the Lok Sabha through protests against alleged electoral irregularities and the special intensive revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral rolls.

As Opposition MPs demanded the revocation of the SIR exercise, Rijiju said the government would push ahead with its legislative agenda regardless of the uproar.

“It is unfortunate that the Opposition is not allowing us to felicitate Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who waved our national flag at the International Space Station. Schoolchildren are questioning the behaviour of parliamentarians. We will pass the government’s legislation and fulfil our responsibilities given by the citizens,” Rijiju said, as protests grew louder inside the House.

The minister warned that the loss from repeated disruptions would fall on first-time MPs as well as the Opposition itself. “The citizens will reject those who create uproar in the House. You won’t earn any sympathy from this,” he cautioned, urging members to take part in discussions on bills and join in honouring Shukla’s achievement.

The Lok Sabha has been witnessing continuous disruptions since the Monsoon Session resumed on August 18. The Opposition has been pressing for a debate on the Bihar electoral roll revision, while the government has accused them of obstructing scheduled business. Despite the logjam, the House cleared several key bills without debate, including amendments to the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill.