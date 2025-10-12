RJD MLA Vibha Devi resigns from her post ahead of Bihar polls; praises Nitish Kumar

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Vibha Devi Yadav resigned from her position as Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA). The polling for the 243 assembly constituencies will take place on November 6 and November 11. (ANI)

On resigning from the post, she asserted that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has done good work in Bihar.

Vibha Devi Yadav was representing Nawada in the Bihar Assembly.

She said, "I have given a resignation from the position of MLA...CM Nitish Kumar has done good work in Nawada and Bihar. He will continue to do the same...The public looks for development. The public will raise the question of whether there has been a development or not..."

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Sunday repeated his poll promise of providing a government to every family ahead of the two-phased Bihar assembly polls.

The polling for the 243 assembly constituencies will take place on November 6 and November 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14.

"The family that does not have a government job will get a government job, and from November 14 onwards, the people of Bihar will be free from unemployment," Yadav said while speaking to the media.

Political parties in Bihar have stepped up preparations for the forthcoming assembly polls, with a series of meetings in Delhi and Patna aimed at firming up seat distribution.

Both the ruling NDA and the opposition Mahagathbandhan are engaged in hectic parleys over claims for seats. BJP Central Election Committee is likely to meet on Sunday in the national capital to finalise the names of candidates for the Bihar elections, sources said on Saturday.

Earlier on Monday, the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections. The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting of votes to be held on November 14.Apart from announcing the schedule for the Bihar assembly elections, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar decided to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists throughout the country.

The 243 Assembly seats in Bihar will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 14.

In these elections, the NDA will be up against the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, the Congress, the CPI (ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the CPI, the CPM, and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). This time, Bihar will also see the entry of a new player in the form of Prashant Kishor and his party Jan Suraaj. (ANI)