Mumbai to Ratnagiri in 4 hours, four ticket options: All about the Ro-Ro ferry

The roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) ferry service from Mumbai to Konkan will soon be kicked off, reducing the travel time from Mumbai to Jaigad in Ratnagiri by half. The new service was announced following the success of the ferry service between Mumbai and Alibaug. This ferry is the second one in the state after the existing one-hour-long Ro-Ro ferry service between Mumbai and Mandwa (Alibaug).(Bhushan Koyande/Hindustan Times)

Beginning September 1, the service is expected to halve the travel time, with Mumbai to Jaigad in Ratnagiri to just 3-4 hours, and Mumbai to Vijaydurg in Sindhudurg in 5-6 hours, HT reported earlier.

“Konkan Railway and Mumbai Goa Highway are important links connecting Konkan and Mumbai. Now a new link connecting Mumbai and Konkan by sea is coming into service for the people of Konkan,” Ports Minister Nitesh Rane tweeted.

Rane conducted a inspection of the ferry. “I got the opportunity to conduct a preliminary inspection of it. As a native of Konkan, I feel rightly proud of this opportunity,” he wrote on X.

Ro-Ro: All you need to know

1. Cuts travel time almost to half

While it takes 10-12 hours of time to travel from Mumbai to Vijaydurg via road, the new Ro-Ro ferry service will cut the duration to less than five hours. Similarly, Mumbai to Jaigad will only take three hours if travelled by the ferry.

2. Ticket prices

The Ro-Ro ferry has four travel categories comprising economy, premium, business and first class. The ticket price of each category are as follows:

Economy Class - ₹2,500 per person

Premium Economy - ₹4,000 per person

Business Class - ₹7,500 per person

First Class - ₹9,000 per person

The ferry also permits commuters to carry their own vehicles to ensure seamless onward travel, with the fare for each car being ₹6,000, each two wheeler for ₹1,000 and each bicycle for ₹600.

The ferry is capable of carrying 50 four-wheelers and 30 two-wheelers.

3. First journey to kick off on September 1

The service, which was initially planned to commence before Ganesh Chaturthi, was postponed to September 1, in the light of persistently unfavourable weather conditions in Maharashtra.

“But as per the meteorological department reports, the weather conditions are now improving. We will conduct a test run over the next five days and commence the commercial service on September 1. The Ro-Ro service will start in Mumbai from Bhau Cha Dhakka at 6.30am. After reaching Vijaydurg, it will start its return journey in two hours,” Rane said in a press conference at Mantralaya, reported HT.

4. Second after the Mumbai-Alibaug ferry

This ferry is the second one in the state after the existing one-hour-long Ro-Ro ferry service between Mumbai and Mandwa (Alibaug), which was introduced in March 2020, turned out to be a success.

Rane added that although the first phase of the service is connecting only Jaigad and Vijaydurg, the government plans to include new jetties at Shrivardhan and Mandwa, among other destinations in Konkan.