Road crash fatalities likely to decline in 2026, UP sees highest road deaths: Govt

India is on course to record a 3.2% decline in road crash deaths in 2026 despite an increase in accidents, according to official data tabled in Parliament on Thursday.

Road crash deaths have risen by 25.5% over the past decade, from 146,133 fatalities in 2015 to 183,382 in 2025. (File representative)

Based on figures available till July 27, around 177,500 (going by the daily average) road fatalities are expected in 2026, down from 183,434 deaths reported in 2025, while total road accidents are estimated to rise 1.3% to about 520,200, compared with 513,474 last year.

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Road crash deaths have risen by 25.5% over the past decade, from 146,133 fatalities in 2015 to 183,382 in 2025.

The projections are based on data submitted by the Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) to the Lok Sabha, which showed that India recorded 296,447 road accidents and 101,139 fatalities till July 27 this year.

The data for 2025 and 2026 (up to July 27) is sourced from the electronic Detailed Accident Report (e-DAR) portal, where information is entered by state police and highway officials, whereas figures for previous years are based on official MoRTH data, union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari said while replying to questions by MPs Naveen Jindal and Gowal Kagada Padavi.

Uttar Pradesh continued to account for the highest number of road deaths, reporting 14,794 fatalities till July 27, followed by Tamil Nadu (10,298), Maharashtra (9,279) and Madhya Pradesh (8,098). Tamil Nadu also recorded the highest number of crashes at 39,666, followed by Madhya Pradesh (34,947), Uttar Pradesh (26,718) and Karnataka (24,929).

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The parliamentary reply showed that National Highways, including expressways, accounted for 77,234 accidents and 62,122 (35%) fatalities till July 27. Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of fatalities on National Highways at 7,573, followed by Tamil Nadu (3,520), Maharashtra (3,894) and Karnataka (4,372), according to the ministry’s state-wise data.

The ministry said over-speeding continued to be the single biggest traffic rule violation linked to road crashes, accounting for 46,075 in 2026. It was followed by drunken driving (1,443 accidents), driving on the wrong side or lane indiscipline (2,397), jumping red lights (193) and mobile phone use while driving (84). Pedestrian deaths also remained high, with 24,446 fatalities reported till July 27. Bihar recorded the highest pedestrian death toll at 2,423, followed by Tamil Nadu (2,328) and Maharashtra (2,002).

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Velmurugan S, senior advisor at National Council of Applied Economic Research and former road safety scientist at Central Road Research Institute, cautioned the fog season especially December carries a heavy burden of road crashes and fatalities which might negate the progress made in the summer months in terms of reduction in fatal incidents.

“Even if the figures hold true till the end of the year, we have to see if this decline is consistent for the next couple of years to establish a clear trend.”

He further said the worrying cause remains that pedestrian fatalities remain high and significant fatalities are occurring on expressways and highways, suggesting faulty speeding regulations.

Separately, the government said PM-RAHAT (Road Accident Victims’ Hospitalization and Assured Treatment), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2026, has processed 12,727 claims, of which 7,871 have been settled, with about ₹10.1 crore disbursed towards cashless treatment of road accident victims as of July 28. Gujarat ( ₹4.6 crore) and MP ( ₹3.4 crore) are the leading states to benefit from this scheme.

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