Ensure effective implementation of PM RAHAT scheme for accident victims: Abitkar

Public health minister Prakash Abitkar has directed officials to ensure effective implementation of the ‘PM RAHAT’ or ‘Prime Minister Road Accident Victims Hospitalisation and Assured Treatment’ scheme aimed at providing immediate, cashless treatment to victims of road accidents and reducing mortality during the critical ‘golden hour’; officials said on Thursday. Abitkar said delays in treatment due to financial constraints often prove fatal, and the scheme’s effective execution can significantly reduce accident-related deaths. (HT PHOTO)

The orders were issued during a meeting to review public health schemes held at Mantralaya on Wednesday. As per a statement issued on Thursday, Abitkar emphasised that accident victims should receive prompt medical care of up to ₹1.5 lakh, free-of-cost, for a period of up to seven days under the scheme.

The meeting was attended by health secretary E Ravindran; health services commissioner Dr Kadambari Balkawade; chief executive officer of public health schemes Annasaheb Chavan, urban health mission commissioner Sunil Bhokare, deputy CEO Dr Dayanand Jagtap, and joint director of the health department Dr Sunita Golhait along with other senior officials.

The PM RAHAT scheme was launched by the ministry of road transport and highways, and is integrated with the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY). Under the scheme, accident victims can avail cashless treatment at 5,248 empanelled hospitals across the state.

Abitkar said delays in treatment due to financial constraints often prove fatal, and the scheme’s effective execution can significantly reduce accident-related deaths. He highlighted the crucial role of the state health assurance society in ensuring timely hospital admission, verification of accident cases with the police, approval of treatment, and processing of claims through district-level committees. The state road safety council, under the transport department, has been designated as the nodal agency for implementing the scheme, with final payments routed through the department.

Officials clarified that all accident victims — including foreign nationals — admitted to hospitals within 24 hours of an accident are eligible for the benefits. While both designated and non-designated hospitals can provide initial treatment, patients must be shifted to empanelled facilities for further care. They urged citizens to dial 112 under the emergency response support system (ERSS) in case of emergencies, and said that awareness about the scheme is expected to intensify across the state.