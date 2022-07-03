Thieves steal computers from Odisha school, scrawl ‘Dhoom 4’ on blackboard

In a heist allegedly inspired by Bollywood movie ‘Dhoom’, thieves stole computers and other electronic items from a high school of Nabarangpur district on Friday night, people familiar with the matter said.

When the Indravati project high school in Khatiguda area of Nabarangpur opened on Saturday morning, school officials found the locks of the headmaster’s room broken and computers, printer, photocopier, weighing machine and sound box missing. What flummoxed the school authorities was the scrawls on the school blackboard which said: ‘Dhoom 4’, ‘we will return’, ‘coming soon’.

Dhoom 4 is an upcoming Bollywood sequel featuring cops and thieves. Dhoom-3 was released in 2013.

The thieves also allegedly wrote “catch us if you can” in Odia on the blackboard.

School headmaster Sarbeswar Behera, who first found out about the theft, said he has reported the matter to the Khatiguda police station.

Earlier, computers and electronics items were stolen from the Dahana School under Nandahandi block and Tentulikhunti Block Education office in a similar fashion.