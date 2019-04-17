Robbery by cops case: All four accused including 3 cops nabbed

The Special Task Force (STF) of state police on late Tuesday night arrested all the four accused, including three policemen, in the case of robbery that was carried out on April 4, using the official car of Inspector General (IG), Garhwal range. The arrests were made after five days of the case being registered.

The three accused policemen, including an inspector and two constables, robbed a Dehradun-based property dealer, Anurodh Pawar, of about Rs 1 crore. They took the IG’s car and posed as officials carrying out checks to ensure that model code of conduct (MCC) was being followed during polls.

“All the four accused, including one property dealer Anupam Sharma, inspector Dinesh Singh Negi and two constables, Manoj Adhikari and Himanshu Upadhyay, were arrested on Tuesday late evening,” said Ashok Kumar, director general, law and order.

On the night of April 4, Anurodh Pawar met Sharma to receive the payment. Pawar, after receiving the payment from Sharma, was allegedly waylaid by the three cops while he was on his way home in his car. The three took the bag from him citing checking under MCC.

Officials of Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday said that the accused trader and the inspector had conspired to carry out the robbery as Sharma had to make a payment to Anurodh Pawar for a land deal, and he was not willing to do so.

“During the investigation, evidence, including CCTV footages, were found against the four. They were thoroughly interrogated by the police and arrested,” said an STF official.

When Pawar inquired about the money with the I-T department the next day, the department denied seizing any such amount. Pawar then lodged a complaint against Sharma and the three policemen on April 9.

