Roganjosh, biryani and tikka on Rashtrapati Bhavan feast for oath ceremony

Thousands of guests will be treated to delicacies from across the country during a high tea and dinner after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet members take the oath of office on Thursday.

High tea will be served to the guests attending the event on the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan following the ceremony followed by a dinner to be hosted by President Ramnath Kovind for around 40 people, including leaders from BIMSTEC countries as well as Kyrgyz president Sooronbay Jeenbekov and Mauritian prime minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

Samosas, rajbhog, lemon and fruit tart, paneer dishes, tea and coffee will be on the menu at the high tea, which will be open to all the 6,000 people present at the oath-taking ceremony.

In the dinner menu, almost all Indian states, known for their rich culinary traditions, will find representation. The Prime Minister will also attend the dinner, along with some officials.

Rashtrapati Bhavan will serve both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes on Thursday even though many government programmes have been serving an all vegetarian fare since the past few years.

The dinner will be light as it will be served a little late in the evening and will have options including fish, chicken, mutton, vegetables and the “Dal Raisina”, a variant of popular ‘maa ki dal’ that takes 48 hours to cook, among other delicacies.

“A soup, Kashmir’s Rogan Josh, Awadhi biriyani and Amritsari fish tikka are likely to be served along with a special Rashtrapati Bhavan black dal,” said an official.

There will also be vegetable pulao and a range of sweets, including sondesh from West Bengal.

Less than 4,000 people had gathered for high tea in 2014 on the sprawling forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, the largest presidential estate after Turkey’s Cumhurbaşkanlığı Külliyesi.

