Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

At least 4 children dead, several feared trapped as school roof collapses in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 25, 2025 09:57 am IST

Several children are feared trapped after the roof of Piplodi Primary School in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, collapsed.

At least four students have died and several others sustained injuries after the roof of Piplodi Primary School in Rajasthan's Jhalawar collapsed on Friday. Rescue operations are currently underway as emergency teams rush to the scene.

4 children dead, several feared trapped as roof collapsed in Rajasthan's Jhalawar
4 children dead, several feared trapped as roof collapsed in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

“3-4 students die as the roof of Piplodi Primary School in Jhalawar collapses. Many students injured. Upon receiving the information, Jhalawar Collector and SP Amit Kumar Budania left for the spot” news agency ANI quoted SP Jhalawar Amit Kumar as saying.

A video from the incident site, shared by news agency PTI, shows scenes of panic as residents scramble to clear the debris. A bulldozer is seen at the location, assisting in rescue efforts. Hundreds of people have gathered around the collapsed structure, with several locals trying to remove fallen bricks by hand in a desperate attempt to rescue those trapped underneath.

According to PTI, 17 injured students have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Visuals from the hospital show medical staff attending to the children as anxious families wait outside.

Authorities are continuing rescue operations at the site.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Parliament Monsoon Session Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Parliament Monsoon Session Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / At least 4 children dead, several feared trapped as school roof collapses in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On