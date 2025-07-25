At least 4 children dead, several feared trapped as school roof collapses in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar

At least four students have died and several others sustained injuries after the roof of Piplodi Primary School in Rajasthan's Jhalawar collapsed on Friday. Rescue operations are currently underway as emergency teams rush to the scene. 4 children dead, several feared trapped as roof collapsed in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

“3-4 students die as the roof of Piplodi Primary School in Jhalawar collapses. Many students injured. Upon receiving the information, Jhalawar Collector and SP Amit Kumar Budania left for the spot” news agency ANI quoted SP Jhalawar Amit Kumar as saying.

A video from the incident site, shared by news agency PTI, shows scenes of panic as residents scramble to clear the debris. A bulldozer is seen at the location, assisting in rescue efforts. Hundreds of people have gathered around the collapsed structure, with several locals trying to remove fallen bricks by hand in a desperate attempt to rescue those trapped underneath.

According to PTI, 17 injured students have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Visuals from the hospital show medical staff attending to the children as anxious families wait outside.

Authorities are continuing rescue operations at the site.