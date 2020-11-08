e-paper
Ropax Ferry Service will decrease transportation costs, aid ease of business, says PM Modi

Ropax Ferry Service will decrease transportation costs, aid ease of business, says PM Modi

india Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 12:51 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ropax Ferry Service will decrease transportation costs, aid ease of business, says PM Modi
Ropax Ferry Service will decrease transportation costs, aid ease of business, says PM Modi (YouTube/Narendra Modi)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday while inaugurating the Ropax Ferry Service between Gujarat’s Ghogha and Hazira said that the state’s port industry is one of the largest in the world and makes the state a gateway to India via the sea.

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani along with officials from the state and central government were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

He said that the Ropax Ferry Service will enhance ease of doing business and also decrease transportation costs. He said that maritime universities are a growing sector in the state given the size of its port industry.

PM Modi said that the connectivity boost given by the ferry service will impact everyone starting from traders to students.

He also said that the name of the Ministry of Shipping will be changed to Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. He said all affairs related to shipping and waterways comes under the ambit of Ministry of Shipping and a change in name will bring clarity to the work the department is assigned to do.

PM Modi said that the drive to developing waterways has been taken to decrease cost of logistics. He said the nation is aiming to develop a multimodal connectivity system following which cost of logistics can be lowered across the country.

The Ropax ferry will decrease the distance between Surat and Saurashtra from 317 km to 60 km and time taken has also decreased from 12 hours to four hours.

