Row after Chiranjeevi says grandson to continue ‘legacy’

Telugu actor Chiranjeevi’s remarks about his wish for a grandson to continue his legacy triggered a row on Wednesday, with the opposition YSR Congress Party criticising for his “medieval” thoughts. Chiranjeevi

Speaking at a pre-release event for the upcoming Telugu film Brahma Anandam in Hyderabad, Chiranjeevi talked about his personal life. “When I am at home, I don’t feel I am with my granddaughters. I am surrounded only by girls and looking at them, I feel as if I am in a ladies’ hostel, and I am their warden.” he said.

The actor also expressed his desire for his son, actor Ram Charan, to have a son as his second child. “I told him: please have a boy this time—he will continue our legacy.”

YSRCP spokesperson Shyamala slammed Chiranjeevi’s comments as she questioned his rationale behind the statement. “I don’t know with what intention he made such a comment, but he should come out of this medieval thinking that only sons would be the successors of a family,” Shyamala said as she pointed that the actor’s daughter-in-law and Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni is a successful entrepreneur.

At the event, Chiranjeevi also ruled out having an active role in politics, saying that he plans to remain working in the film industry. “For the rest of this birth I will keep films close to my heart and serve the film industry, staying away from politics,” he said.

Chiranjeevi had previously entered in 2008 when he floated the Praja Rajyam Party and contested the 2009 assembly elections in the then combined Andhra Pradesh. The actor later quit politics in 2014.

His brother Pawan Kalyan is the president of the Janasena Party, a key constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and the deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.