Monday, Oct 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Row after DKS seen sitting with Mudhol at Dasara festival

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Oct 14, 2024 07:40 AM IST

Prakash Mudhol was previously arrested for extorting ₹1 crore from the seer of Ramarudh mutt near Gaddanakeri in Bagalkote taluk

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has attacked state government over the photos of Prakash Mudhol, a history sheeter recently released on bail, allegedly being seated along with chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar in the VIP gallery during the Mysuru Dasara celebrations.

Prakash Mudhol, a criminal who was recently released on bail, with deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar.
Mudhol was previously arrested for extorting 1 crore from the seer of Ramarudh mutt near Gaddanakeri in Bagalkote taluk. He was also booked for posing as high-ranking police officer, including ADGP and IGP, to extort money.

Among the 11 cases of fraud and extortion against him, he has been charged will trying to secure loans under false pretenses, where he allegedly misrepresented himself as the son-in-law of RB Thimmapura, the Bagalkote in-charge minister. Although he was arrested by the Bagalkote CEN police (WHEN), he was granted bail just four days before the event.

After the photos of Mudhol with Shivakumar and other dignitaries circulated on social media, state BJP president BY Vijayendra said: “By seating Prakash Mudhol, a rowdy sheeter facing charges of fraud and extortion in 11 cases, among dignitaries at the Dasara festival, the @INCKarnataka government has tarnished the prestige of this cultural event, which symbolizes our heritage.”

“Just recently, the government withdrew cases against miscreants who stormed a police station in Hubballi. Honoring someone with a criminal background as a guest is a misfortune and a disservice,” he said.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee ggeneral secretary Manjula Naidu also criticized the situation, asserting, “It is not correct to allow people with criminal backgrounds to be seated in the VIP gallery. We will investigate how he gained entry and ensure that such occurrences do not happen in the future.”

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 14, 2024
