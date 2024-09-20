Row erupts after HC judge calls locality in city as ‘Pakistan’’

A recent statement by Karnataka high court judge, justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda, referring a Muslim-dominated locality in Bengaluru as “Pakistan” has sparked massive outrage on social media, with many users alleging the remarks foster “religious hatred and discrimination” against the minority community. The Gori Palya neighbourhood, which has a majority Muslim population, was at the centre of this controversial statement. The judge’s comments have fuelled widespread backlash in the social media.t (File photo)

In a purpoted video that has been widely circulated on social media, the judge could be heard saying, “Go to the Mysore Road flyover and see, there are 10 people in every autorickshaw. The law does not apply here. The Mysore flyover from Gori Palya to the market to the left. It is in Pakistan, not in India.”

The judge made the observations during a hearing on August 28 pertaining to the Rent Control Act. The judge was discussing a lease agreement and the powers of a land owner under Section 27 (2)(o) of the Act.

The full video from the day’s hearing revealed that the court went on to discuss some amendments required in several laws, including the Rent Control Act and the Motor Vehicles Act.

HT could not independently verify the veracity of the video.

The Gori Palya neighbourhood, which has a Muslim-majority population, was at the centre of the controversial remarks. The judge’s comments received backlash on social media.

Social activist Muneer Katipalla told HT: “If a person sitting on the bench had a sense of justice, he would not have seen ‘Pakistan’ when he went to Gori Palya and Market Roads. Instead, he would have seen the poverty, hunger, unemployment, and diseases of the Muslims living in those slums. The way the government is treating the Muslims of India gives a rough picture of their economic and social conditions.”

However, a senior advocate, K Vittala, based in Vijayanagara, said thar judge Srishananda’s comments were allegedly made in reference to the chaotic traffic and law enforcement issues in Gori Palya. “The judge reportedly remarked that no matter how strict a police officer is appointed, the area remains neglected, drawing a comparison to the governance of Pakistan, but not specifically targeting Muslims,” he added.

As the controversy continues to unfold, the Karnataka high court has not yet issued an official statement regarding the judge’s remarks.