Row in Andhra as out-of-job workers commit suicide

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 03:23 IST

Two construction workers allegedly committed suicide in the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district.

While the police are yet to confirm the reason for the suicides, some including the opposition parties have blamed an ongoing slump in the construction sector in the state due to severe shortage of sand.

Gurram Nagaraju, 35, from Vundavalli village and Adapa Ravi, 30, from Ponnur town, allegedly killed themselves on Saturday morning.

TDP president and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu tweeted: “Another day, another construction worker has ended his life… and the YSRC government continues to mock the dead! How many more death knells to wake them up from slumber (sic)?”

Refuting allegations of the opposition parties, state irrigation minister Anil Kumar Yadav said attributed the sand crisis in the state to floods.