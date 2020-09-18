e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Row over Anurag Thakur’s remark on Nehru-Gandhis, Lok Sabha adjourned

Row over Anurag Thakur’s remark on Nehru-Gandhis, Lok Sabha adjourned

Irked by the remark, opposition members demanded an apology from the MoS. Some MPs of Congress also staged a walkout in protest against the remark. The Lok Sabha speaker adjourned the house and called for a meeting of floor leaders to resolve the disruption.

india Updated: Sep 18, 2020 18:59 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur speaks in Lok Sabha during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.
Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur speaks in Lok Sabha during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament. (PTI PHOTO.)
         

A fierce war of words broke out in the lower house between treasury and opposition members over remarks made by minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur on the Nehru-Gandhi family, leading to the first adjournment of Lok Sabha proceedings of the monsoon session of Parliament.

The proceedings of the lower house have been adjourned four times in a row since 4.00 pm over the uproar followed by Thakur’s remarks.

During a discussion on the Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill in the lower house, Thakur accused the Nehru-Gandhi family of cheating the public through creation of various funds under different names after Congress leaders, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari criticised the PM CARES fund.

Watch l BJP’s Nehru-Gandhi jibe Vs Congress’ ‘Himachal ka chokra’ counter 

“Nehru ji ordered the creation of the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund in 1948 like a royal order but its registration has not been done till today. How did it get FCRA clearance?” Thakur said.

“From the high court to the Supreme Court, every court has validated the PM-CARES fund. Little children have contributed to it from their piggy banks. Nehru set up a fund that has not been registered till date. You (Congress) only made a trust for the benefit of the Gandhi family. You made Sonia Gandhi its chairman. It should be investigated,” he added.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also took a dig at the MoS calling him a “Chhokra. (boy)”. “Who is this boy from Himachal”… “How did Nehru come into this debate? Did we take (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi’s name? This two-bit chhokra...” he lashed out.

Irked by the remark, opposition members demanded an apology from the MoS. Some MPs of Congress also staged a walkout in protest against the remark. The Lok Sabha speaker adjourned the house and called for a meeting of floor leaders to resolve the disruption.

The proceedings of the lower house have been adjourned till 6 pm.

tags
top news
Anil Dhasmana is new chief of NTRO, spy agency that keeps an eye from the sky
Anil Dhasmana is new chief of NTRO, spy agency that keeps an eye from the sky
‘Didn’t want to hurt anybody’: Anurag Thakur regrets Nehru comment
‘Didn’t want to hurt anybody’: Anurag Thakur regrets Nehru comment
Ambedkar memorial: Thackeray postpones event after controversy over invites
Ambedkar memorial: Thackeray postpones event after controversy over invites
Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5
Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5
Intel agencies to probe new Turkish NGO outreach in Kashmir: Official
Intel agencies to probe new Turkish NGO outreach in Kashmir: Official
PM Modi defends farm bills, says critics misleading farmers
PM Modi defends farm bills, says critics misleading farmers
Covid-19 vaccine: These seven firms have license for vaccine manufacture
Covid-19 vaccine: These seven firms have license for vaccine manufacture
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In