Row over Anurag Thakur’s remark on Nehru-Gandhis, Lok Sabha adjourned

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 18:59 IST

A fierce war of words broke out in the lower house between treasury and opposition members over remarks made by minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur on the Nehru-Gandhi family, leading to the first adjournment of Lok Sabha proceedings of the monsoon session of Parliament.

The proceedings of the lower house have been adjourned four times in a row since 4.00 pm over the uproar followed by Thakur’s remarks.

During a discussion on the Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill in the lower house, Thakur accused the Nehru-Gandhi family of cheating the public through creation of various funds under different names after Congress leaders, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari criticised the PM CARES fund.

“Nehru ji ordered the creation of the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund in 1948 like a royal order but its registration has not been done till today. How did it get FCRA clearance?” Thakur said.

“From the high court to the Supreme Court, every court has validated the PM-CARES fund. Little children have contributed to it from their piggy banks. Nehru set up a fund that has not been registered till date. You (Congress) only made a trust for the benefit of the Gandhi family. You made Sonia Gandhi its chairman. It should be investigated,” he added.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also took a dig at the MoS calling him a “Chhokra. (boy)”. “Who is this boy from Himachal”… “How did Nehru come into this debate? Did we take (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi’s name? This two-bit chhokra...” he lashed out.

Irked by the remark, opposition members demanded an apology from the MoS. Some MPs of Congress also staged a walkout in protest against the remark. The Lok Sabha speaker adjourned the house and called for a meeting of floor leaders to resolve the disruption.

The proceedings of the lower house have been adjourned till 6 pm.