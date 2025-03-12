Row over delimitation, language continue to rock both Houses

Both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday witnessed heated exchanges as the Opposition and the government sparred over the possible delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies, three-language policy under the National Education Policy (NEP), and duplication of EPIC (voter ID) numbers. Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for 40 minutes on Tuesday (Sansad TV)

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for about 40 minutes after opposition MPs demanded discussions on these issues after giving notices under rule 267 seeking suspension of the day’s business. The notices were rejected by deputy chairperson Harivansh. However, the issue of delimitation was brought to the fore by DMK’s R Girirajan, who raised the matter during Zero Hour.

Girirajan pointed out how states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Punjab that had implemented family planning measures stand to lose parliamentary representation following delimitation. The exercise – originally scheduled for 2026 – redefines the number of representatives a state sends to the Lok Sabha on the basis of population.

Demanding that the 1971 census be made the basis for redrawing of constituencies, Girirajan said, “Delimitation disproportionately penalises southern India progressive states like Tamil Nadu, while rewarding those who failed to control their population in last three decades...The Union government’s approach to delimitation is fundamentally unjust.”

A row also erupted in the Upper House over a remark made by leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, which was construed as disrespectful by the Chair. Kharge made the comment when opposition members were demanding an apology from Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan for his remarks against the Tamil Nadu government a day ago. Amid protests from BJP members, who termed Kharge’s remark “unparliamentary”, the Congress chief apologised to the Chair. “I apologise to you (deputy chairman), I have not used these words for you... I apologise to you and not to the government...,” he said.

In the Lok Sabha, Union finance minister slammed the DMK amid the ongoing language row as she accused the party of “hypocrisy” for idolising a person who spoke “disparagingly” against Tamil, in an apparent reference to Periyar.

“I do not want to name him, but the moment I read the passages, anyone with a small, faint familiarity with Tamil will know who I’m speaking about. So, when this person speaks about Tamil and much horribly, there’s no objection,” she said. “On the contrary, they would keep his photo. They will also say he is our Dravidian icon.”

Protests also erupted over BJP lawmaker Sambit Patra’s remarks against leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. During a debate on the supplementary demands for grants, excess grants and the Manipur budget, Patra referred to a comment made by a Congress leader on Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma’s fitness. He later compared Sharma with Gandhi, triggering sharp reactions from Congress. Patra later withdrew his remarks as Speaker Om Birla urged both the lawmakers from both sides to maintain the dignity of the House.