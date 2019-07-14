Rowdy attendants at Uttar Pradesh hospital: Harrowing time for heart patients as docs strike work

Hundreds of heart patients had a harrowing time at Lari Cardiology as resident doctors abstained from work after being threatened by some attendants in the wee hours of Saturday.

The death of a patient at around 3 am incensed the attendants, who barged inside the emergency ward of Lari Cardiology while blaming the doctors for the death and threatening them, eyewitnesses said.

“The effect was such that a female resident doctor wanted to resign after the incident. Her parents called me up asking me to accept her resignation,” said chief medical superintendent of KGMU Prof SN Sankhwar.

Three resident doctors, including a female, scampered inside the cloak room to save themselves from the attendants and came out only when cops came to their rescue, the eyewitnesses said.

Irate over the security lapse, the resident doctors immediately went off duty and left those in the emergency ward at the mercy of nurses and other para-medical staff. As angry attendants misbehaved before the police too, resident doctors then locked up the emergency ward and asked all those coming with heart problem to go to the trauma centre, the eyewitnesses said.

Till afternoon the emergency ward could not function while the OPD also started late, after senior police officials and KGMU authorities assured action and adequate security to the doctors.

In the evening it was announced that an additional police outpost will be set up there but for now PAC was deployed for the security of the doctors at Lari Cardiology. It was only after this announcement that doctors began work but by then dozens of patients had returned back.

