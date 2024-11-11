Menu Explore
Royal family member Mahendra Singh Mewar dies at 83, PM Modi offers condolences

ByHT News Desk
Nov 11, 2024 05:53 AM IST

Mewar royal family member and former MP Mahendra Singh Mewar died at the age of 83.

Mahendra Singh Mewar, member of the Mewar royal family and a former Member of Parliament from Chittorgarh died at the age of 83 on late Sunday night. Mewar passes away at Ananta Medical College in Rajasthan's Udaipur, where he had been undergoing treatment due to a continuous deterioration in his health.

Mewar royal family member Mahendra Singh Mewar (Photo - Wiki Commons)
Mewar royal family member Mahendra Singh Mewar (Photo - Wiki Commons)

Mahendra Singh Mewar was the father-in-law of Rajsamand MP Mahima Kumari and the father of Nathdwara MLA Vishwajit Singh. He had a significant impact in the area, and the news of his death sent sent a wave of mourning across the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his condolences on the demise of Mahendra Singh Mewar, saying that the former MP worked tirelessly to preserve and promote the heritage of Rajasthan.

In a post on X, the prime minister also mentioned that the former MP dedicated his life to public service, and his efforts toward social welfare will continue to serve as an inspiration.

Read more: BJP improves tally in Marwar and Jaipur, retains hold in Mewar belt

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Mahendra Singh Mewar, a former Member of Parliament from Chittorgarh and a member of the Mewar royal family, who made invaluable contributions to social and political life. Throughout his life, he worked tirelessly to preserve and promote the heritage of Rajasthan,” PM Modi posted on X.

“He dedicated himself completely to the service of the people. His efforts towards social welfare will always remain an inspiration. In this time of grief, I express my condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti!” he added.

Mahendra Singh Mewar was the eldest son of Maharana Bhagwat Singh Mewar, who was the ruler of the princely state of Udaipur from 1955 from 1971, when the Indian government abolished royal titles.

Mahendra Singh, contesting the polls from BJP, was elected an MP from Chittorgarh in 1989. He also played a significant role in the campaigning for the Indian general elections, conducting multiple yatras alongside former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

(With inputs from ANI)

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
