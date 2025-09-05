Search
Fri, Sept 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

16.43 crore siphoned off Agartala Municipal Corporation account, FIR lodged

PTI |
Published on: Sept 05, 2025 01:59 pm IST

The case has been lodged at West Agartala police station after the zonal manager of UCO bank found money withdrawn from civic body's account by 6 cloned cheques

Police have registered a case against 'unknown fraudsters' for siphoning off 16.38 crore from the account of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) by using cloned cheques, an official said on Friday.

The fraudsters forged the signature of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the civic body, D K Chakma, to withdraw the money(PTI File Photo/representational)
The fraudsters forged the signature of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the civic body, D K Chakma, to withdraw the money(PTI File Photo/representational)

The case has been lodged at West Agartala police station after the zonal manager of UCO bank, Sanjib Roy, found 16.38 crore was withdrawn from the civic body's account by six cloned cheques in August and first part of September.

"Following a specific complaint from a bank official, we have lodged an FIR for siphoning off 16.38 crore from AMC's account on Thursday. Preliminary investigation reveals that the fraudsters operating from Hyderabad had used six cloned cheques to withdraw huge amount from the bank," Officer in Charge (OC), West Agartala police station, Rana Chatterjee told the reporters.

The fraudsters forged the signature of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the civic body, D K Chakma, to withdraw the money while the original cheques are lying with the authority, he said.

Chatterjee said the investigating officer has already collected CCTV footage from UCO bank's Kaman Chowmuhani branch to check who had visited the bank to submit the forged cheques.

"Once we find the persons who had submitted the forged cheques at the bank, we will be able to get vital clues in the investigation process", he said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 16.43 crore siphoned off Agartala Municipal Corporation account, FIR lodged
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On