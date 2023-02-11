20 lakh fine on Air Asia for violation of norms, training head suspended

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a fine of ₹20 lakh on AirAsia India after it found the airline violated norms on pilot proficiency checks (PPC) and instrument rating (IR) tests.

This came to light after the DGCA conducted a surveillance inspection between November 23 to 25 after which a show cause notice was issued to the airline’s accountable manager, head of training and all its designated examiners wherein they were asked to give reasons as to why an enforcement action should not be taken against them for lack of oversight of their regulatory obligations.

“The written reply of the accountable manager, head of training and all designated examiners were examined. Accordingly, a financial Penalty of ₹20 lakhs has been imposed on Air Asia India for violation of applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements,” a statement issued by the DGCA read.

“During the inspection, DGCA team observed that a few mandatory exercises of the pilots of Air Asia India were not done during Pilot Proficiency Check/Instrument Rating check (which is an International Civil Aviation Organization requirement) as per schedule, resulting in violation of DGCA regulations,” a statement from DGCA read.

The aviation regulator also suspended its Head of Training from his position for a period of three months for failing to discharge his duties as per applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR).

The DGCA also imposed a financial penalty of three lakhs each on eight designated examiners of the airline for failing to discharge their duties as per DGCA CAR.

As per Series F Part VIII of the CAR, an air operator has to ensure that each pilot undergoes seat-specific PPC and IR to demonstrate competence in carrying out normal, abnormal and emergency procedures on each type of airplane. A PPC can be carried out either on an aircraft or on a simulator every six months.

