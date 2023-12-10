300 crore and counting…’: Meenakshi Lekhi's dig at Congress over Dhiraj Sahu I-T raids

Union minister and BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi alleged that the amount of cash recovered by the Income Tax Department from Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu's premises is the highest among corrupt people so far, and the Congress has tried to spread corruption from one generation to another. Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi slammed Congress over Dhiraj Sahu IT raids (ANI)(Mohd Zakir)

"The amount has reached ₹300 crore... The Congress has tried to spread corruption from generation to generation," Lekhi told reporters on Saturday even as the Congress distanced itself from Sahu after the recovery of a huge amount of cash from a liquor company linked to him.

" ₹300 crore is just the amount found with one politician; the count is still left for the rest of the corrupt politicians in the entire Congress. If they were all put together, imagine how many notes would come out," Lekhi said.

Union minister Smriti Irani has also questioned the grand old party and said the Gandhi family must tell the country for which Congress leader, the Rajya Sabha MP, was working as an 'ATM'.

" ₹200 crore has been recovered from the premises of their party MP, Dhiraj Prasad Sahu and the counting is still going on. Mohabbat Ki Dukaan Mein Corruption Ka Karobaar Chal Raha Hai (a business of corruption is being run in Mohabbat Ki Dukaan). The Congress high command, (means) the Gandhi family, will have to tell the country that for which Congress leader of the Gandhi family he was working as an ATM," she said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Further dismissing the constant allegations of opposition parties, BJP MP Parvesh Verma asserted that investigating agencies are not misused under BJP rule and that his party's role is to expose corruption.

IT Dept raids on properties linked to Dhiraj Sahu

The Income Tax Department conducted simultaneous raids across three states, recovering more than ₹300 crore worth of cash from properties linked to Sahu. This is likely to be the biggest cash recovery in income tax raids so far.

The Odisha-based liquor distillery group is linked to Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu. The counting of cash, however, was still going on, as per an IT official. The raids were conducted at Boudh Distilleries Private Limited (BDPL) and entities linked to it in Odisha and Jharkhand.

It is expected that the IT raids across properties linked to the Congress leader will continue on Sunday as well. The Income Tax Department also deployed additional manpower and machines to expedite the counting of the notes seized in the raids.

(With PTI inputs)