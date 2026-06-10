₹5.38 crore-worth hydroponic weed, concealed in geysers, seized at Delhi airport

Delhi Customs officials blocked an alleged attempt to smuggle a drug, suspected to be hydroponic weed, worth around ₹5.38 crore into the country at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). The substance was concealed inside two brand-new geysers carried by passengers arriving from Malaysia. Customs seize 15.38 kg hydroponic weed hidden in geysers at Delhi Airport (X/ Delhi Customs)

The seizure was done by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at the Delhi airport on June 7, according to a statement from the Customs. Officials said two passengers arriving from Kuala Lumpur on AirAsia X Flight D7-182 were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Also read: Hydroponic weed worth ₹3.57 crore seized from Bangkok passenger at Bengaluru Airport

How officials detected the drugs According to Delhi Customs' statement, the two passengers were intercepted after they crossed the Green Channel at the airport.

Customs officials said the operation was based on passenger profiling and specific intelligence inputs. During surveillance, officers found that the passengers were carrying two new geysers other than their checked in luggage. The unusual luggage created doubts.

Officials then took the suspects for interrogation and examined their mobile phones. This strengthened the doubts regarding the contents inside the appliances.

The strong suspicion after the interrogation led to a more focused X-ray examination of the geysers. The X-ray found the possible presence of concealed material hidden inside the geysers.