The German Research Centre for Geosciences said on Monday that Tsunami warnings were issued after an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck off Mindanao in the southern Philippines. The quake occurred at a shallow depth of about 10 km. Philippines earthquake tsunami warning update: Are Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and San Francisco at risk? (Pixabay - representational image)

The earthquake reportedly forced coastal evacuations and disrupted power and communications in areas near the epicentre. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) initially revised the quake's strength from 7.3 to 8.2, before finally settling on a magnitude of 7.8.

Authorities in the Philippines, Indonesia and international monitoring agencies issued tsunami alerts following the quake. People living along vulnerable coastlines were urged to move to higher ground.

"We advise people to evacuate to higher grounds or go further inland," Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) chief Teresito Bacolcol reportedly warned.

Tsunami alerts PHIVOLCS warned that tsunami waves exceeding one metre above normal tide levels could hit affected coastal areas. They can continue for several hours. Along some Philippine coastlines, waves of up to three metres could be expected, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. On the other hand, waves of up to one metre could be seen in parts of Indonesia and Malaysia.

Indonesia's geophysics agency issued tsunami warnings for coastal communities in the country's northeast. Smaller waves could be expected in Taiwan, Japan, Guam, Papua New Guinea and several Pacific island territories.

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Tsunami warning has also been issued in Malaysia.

However, no Tsunami threats have reportedly been detected in Thailand and San Francisco as of now.

Authorities in coastal towns across southern Philippines started to move residents away from shorelines as a precaution. Arlene Hollero, disaster chief of Maasim town in Sarangani province, said that evacuations were being carried out in coastal villages.

There were no immediate reports of deaths. However, local officials said that assessments were continuing as the nation experienced aftershocks.