e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 15, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rs 500 cr for beekeeping initiatives, will help 2 lakh beekeepers: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Rs 500 cr for beekeeping initiatives, will help 2 lakh beekeepers: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman was announcing the details of the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, vowing to make the country ‘atmanirbhar’ or self-reliant.

india Updated: May 15, 2020 17:09 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be holding daily press conferences till Sunday.
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be holding daily press conferences till Sunday.(REUTERS)
         

The government will implement a Rs 500 crore scheme of infrastructure development for the country’s beekeepers, with special thrust on capacity building of women, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharamam said on Wednesday.

The government will implement the scheme for infrastructure development related to integrated beekeeping development centres, collection marketing and storage centres, post-harvest and value addition facilities among other things,

It will also include implementation of standards, developing a traceability system, development of quality nucleus stock and bee breeders.

“This will lead to an increase in income of 2 lakh bee-keepers,” Nirmala Sitharaman said in her press conference.

Nirmala Sitharaman was announcing the details of the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, vowing to make the country ‘atmanirbhar’ or self-reliant.

She said that agriculture and allied activities will be the focus of the third tranche of the economic package to combat the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Sitharaman will be holding daily press conferences till Sunday.

tags
top news
LIVE: Govt to create facilitative legal framework for farmers, says FM Sitharaman
LIVE: Govt to create facilitative legal framework for farmers, says FM Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalized farmers: FM
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalized farmers: FM
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Part of Army’s Sena Bhawan in Delhi shut after soldier tests Covid-19 +ve
Part of Army’s Sena Bhawan in Delhi shut after soldier tests Covid-19 +ve
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Exclusive: VW India bets on Taigun SUV, used car segment to pave way ahead
Exclusive: VW India bets on Taigun SUV, used car segment to pave way ahead
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In